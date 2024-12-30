Convicted sex offenders "housed near Doncaster primary school," according to health worker
The source, who has asked not to be identifed, claims that patients under the care of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) have recently been moved to a facility near to Doncaster city centre.
The Doncaster Free Press is aware of both the facility being used and also the name and location of the primary school but has chosen not to name either for security and safety reasons.
The NHS employee said: “RDaSH is moving sex offenders and paedophiles to housing that is across the road from a primary school.
"RDaSH has deemed it suitable to house across from a school.
"The public needs to be aware of what is going on.”
The facility is a residential care home designed for males with a learning disability which RDaSH says “have historically presented a risk to others, who may have ongoing supervision requirements under the Ministry of Justice.”
It adds: “Residents are encouraged to develop their independence, live fulfilled meaningful lives with the support of a staff team who ensure robust risk management.”
A spokesperson for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) said: “We would want to make sure the confidentiality of all our patients is respected.
"Like all public sector services, we deliver care to those who need our services on an equal basis, but we will always ensure appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all. We work closely with safeguarding bodies both for adults and children.”
