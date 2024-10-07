Controversial comic Roy "Chubby" Brown banned from The Dome, according to fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Controversial stand-up comedian Roy “Chubby” Brown has reportedly been banned from performing at The Dome in Doncaster, according to fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 79-year-old blue comic has been a regular at the venue over the years, drawing in large crowds for his X-rated brand of humour.

But a post on a Facebook page devoted to the comic - famed his patchwork suit and flying helmet – said he has not been invited to play the venue since a 50th anniversary show last December and said: “Another one bites the dust!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, the comedian has been cancelled at a number of venues across the country over objections from members of the public and theatre bosses towards his colourful act, which includes racist, sexist and homophobic material as well as offensive material and extremely strong language.

Roy "Chubby" Brown has been banned from appearing at The Dome, fans have said.

In the post, headed “another one bites the dust” and illustrated with a photo of The Dome with a red cross drawn across the photo, the star’s spokesperson “Ritch” shared: “Sadly and very frustratedly may I add , I have to report the management of the Doncaster Dome have eventually informed me (I’ve been asking since December 2023) they will NOT be booking another Chubby show for the foreseeable future.

“Why, I have no idea and I’m totally baffled after a 1,500 strong crowd there last time at the end of 2023 and a fantastic night with full standing ovation for Roy.

“Solely in my opinion, the reason will be the minority who control which shows are programmed and allowed to perform at The Dome, dictating to you the majority again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have asked why this decision was made but no reason has been given by the management apart from they do not wish to book a Chubby show.

“Not going to dwell on it and see it as the venue’s loss at the end of the day."

"Roy would love to play the Doncaster Dome again in the future - after all, he has for the last 30 plus years so even more baffling why they wouldn’t want him now – its simply comedy.”

The page shared details of other local shows in Wath in April and August next year, Barnsley and Scunthorpe as alternative shows for Doncaster fans to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post added: “Little bit further for you to travel I know than going to the the Dome if your a Donny local, but sadly no option and out of my hands if the powers that be won’t book the show at the Dome for you.

“Please show your support at these alternative venues and show Doncaster Dome they are wrong and what a great night they are missing out on. The majority do want to see Chubby and have a great night and a laugh.”

Born Royston Vasey in 1945, he claims to be the first person ever to say the 'C' word on stage in the UK and his act, which has largely been ignored by television over the decades, has seen him draw large crowds to venues up and down the country while DVDs of his performances have regularly topped the best-seller charts.

The Dome has declined to comment on the matter.