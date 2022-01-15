The five-week-old female kitten was discovered by a member of the public in a box in a field and hidden beneath conifers on Monday morning (January 10).

The young tabby and white kitten was soaked through and was suffering from a serious injury to her back leg when she was found at Town Field, Doncaster .

The member of the public brought her home and contacted the RSPCA for help.

This tiny kitten was found abandoned in a South Yorkshire field with a severely fractured leg which left her leg ‘almost hanging off’. The RSPCA have name her Hattie

Animal Rescue Officer Kate Hetherington rescued the kitten, who has now been named Hattie, and took her immediately to the vets.

She said: “This poor kitten was found in a box with a severe fracture to her leg which saw her leg almost hanging off. She must have been in a lot of pain, scared and confused when she was dumped like rubbish and left in a field.

“The kitten was clearly in need of urgent veterinary treatment and it is totally unacceptable to abandon an animal, especially in this state. We understand that people's circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pet, or are struggling to pay for veterinary care, but there is never an excuse to dump an animal like this. We would always urge people to please reach out for help from friends and family, or charities like ourselves instead.

This tiny kitten was found abandoned in a South Yorkshire field with a severely fractured leg which left her leg ‘almost hanging off’. The RSPCA have name her Hattie. This picture shows the serious injury

“Sadly, the injury was so severe that Hattie’s leg needed to be amputated but she is now receiving lots of care and attention at the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham branch and it is hoped she will make a full recovery.”

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone who may have any information about how this kitten came to be abandoned, or anyone who recognises her, to please contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line, in strictest confidence, on 0300 123 8018.