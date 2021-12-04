Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find the man, named only as Jamie.

The 28-year-old was last seen at about 3.40am today in Princess Street, Woodlands.

He is white and described as bald and of stocky build, with side burns, a beard and moustache which are all dark in colour.

Jamie went missing from Woodlands in the early hours of this morning.

He was last seen wearing a red puffa-style coat with fur hood – the same one as seen in the photo, blue jeans, a baseball cap with a logo on and a dark coloured Paul and Shark hoody under the coat. He was also wearing dark coloured trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jamie's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.