Concerns grow for missing Doncaster man as police hunt is launched
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a man who has gone missing in Doncaster.
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find the man, named only as Jamie.
The 28-year-old was last seen at about 3.40am today in Princess Street, Woodlands.
He is white and described as bald and of stocky build, with side burns, a beard and moustache which are all dark in colour.
He was last seen wearing a red puffa-style coat with fur hood – the same one as seen in the photo, blue jeans, a baseball cap with a logo on and a dark coloured Paul and Shark hoody under the coat. He was also wearing dark coloured trainers.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jamie's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 391 of 4 December