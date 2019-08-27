Concern growing for missing Doncaster man

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Doncaster man.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 11:26

Maurice Dunn, aged 72, left his home in Oak Close, Mexborough, yesterday at 10am and has not been seen or heard from since.

Maurice Dunn

He is believed to be wearing a blue t-shirt, grey/blue trousers and a blue coat, he has a long white beard.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "If you’ve seen Maurice, or have any information about where he might be, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1002 of 26 August."