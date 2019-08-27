Concern growing for missing Doncaster man
Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Doncaster man.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 11:26
Maurice Dunn, aged 72, left his home in Oak Close, Mexborough, yesterday at 10am and has not been seen or heard from since.
He is believed to be wearing a blue t-shirt, grey/blue trousers and a blue coat, he has a long white beard.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "If you’ve seen Maurice, or have any information about where he might be, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1002 of 26 August."