Competition: WIN tickets for Doncaster's iconic Betfred St Leger Festival

The highly-anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival makes its grand return to Doncaster Racecourse this September - and we’re giving you the chance to be there with tickets to give away in our fantastic competition.

We have five pairs of County Enclosure tickets to give away for Doncaster Cup Day at Town Moor – which means you could be there to witness all the colour and drama of the world’s oldest Classic horse racing spectacular.

Don’t miss this opportunity to attend the Betfred St Leger Festival, a major highlight of the flat racing season that’s deeply embedded in the history of the sport.

Experience an unmissable day that promises world-class horse racing combined with live entertainment and fine cuisine as we celebrate the Best of British and the oldest race in the world currently run under the rules of horseracing – The Doncaster Cup.

You could be there to enjoy the thrills of this year's St Leger Festival.

Taking place on Friday 13 September, the second day of the Betfred St Leger Festival is set to be even bigger and better than ever, with the perfect combination of breathtaking racing followed by an electrifying performance from Onside Britpop on the Champagne Lawn.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets and experience the Betfred St Leger Festival in the flesh. It’s guaranteed to be a day you will never forget!

All you have to do is answer the question below and then send your answer, name and address details, email and telephone number to [email protected] by no later than midnight on July 31.

Please mark your entry Doncaster Racecourse competition. Please note, all entries will be shared with Doncaster Racecourse to select winners.

Competition question

Where is the Betfred St Leger Festival held?

a) Doncaster Eco-Power Stadium

b) Doncaster Athletics Cub

c) Doncaster Racecourse

Doncaster Free Press: Doncaster Racecourse St Leger County Stand Tickets Terms and Conditions

1. The Promoter

The promoter is: Arena Racing Corporation Limited: 4th Floor, Millbank Tower 21-24 Millbank, London, SW1P 4QP

2. The Competition

2.1 Betfred St Leger County Stand Ticket Giveaway

3. How to Enter

3.1 The competition will run from 00.01 on July 24 to 23:59 on July 31, 2024.

3.2 All competition entries must be received by the Promoter by no later than 23:59 on the Closing Date. All competition entries received after the Closing Date are automatically

disqualified.

3.3 To enter the competition, you must visit the Doncaster Free Press website and answer the qualifying question correctly via email at [email protected]. All entries will be put into an anonymous prize draw where five winners will be picked out at random.

3.4 The Promoter will not accept:

(a) responsibility for competition entries that are lost, mislaid, or delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including, for example, as a result of any postal failure, equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind; or

(b) proof of posting or transmission as proof of receipt of entry to the competition.

3.6 By submitting a competition entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions.

3.7 For help with entries, please contact [email protected]

3.8 Five winners will be selected by Arena Racing Corporation Limited at random. The winners will then be contacted via email or mobile number, where they will be given 48-hours

to redeem their prize. If the initial winner does not meet the criteria, a new winner will be chosen.

3.9 By entering, you agree to sharing your data with Arena Racing Corporation for marketing purposes.

4. Eligibility

4.1 The competition is only open to all residents in the UK aged 18 years or over, except (a) employees of the Promoter or its holding or subsidiary companies;

(b) employees of partner associations and organisations of Arena Racing Corporation Limited;

(c) employees of agents or suppliers of the Promoter or its holding or subsidiary companies, who are professionally connected with the competition or its administration; or

(d) members of the immediate families or households of (a) and (b) above.

4.2 In entering the competition, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim the prize. The Promoter may require you to provide proof that you are eligible to enter the

competition.

4.3 The Promoter will not accept competition entries that are:

(a) automatically generated by computer;

(b) completed by third parties or in bulk;

(c) illegible, have been altered, reconstructed, forged or tampered with;

(d) photocopies and not originals; or

(e) incomplete.

4.4 There is no limit to the amount of entries/donations you can make, as long as they follow the guidelines laid out in 3.3.

4.5 The Promoter reserves all rights to disqualify you if your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the prize competition.

5. The Prize

5.1 The prizes available to be won are as follows:

5 x one pair of County Stand tickets for the Betfred Doncaster Cup Race on Friday 13 September 2024.

5.2 Prizes are subject to availability. There is no cash alternative for the prize.

5.3 The Promoter reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond the Promoter’s control makes it necessary to do so.

5.4 The prize is not negotiable or transferable.

6. Winner

6.1 The decision of Promoter is final and no correspondence or discussion will be entered into.

6.2 The Promoter will contact the winner personally as soon as practicable after the Announcement Date, using the telephone number or email address provided with the competition entry.

6.3 The Promoter must either publish or make available information that indicates that a valid award took place. To comply with this obligation the Promoter make available the first name and county of prize winners by request with the winner’s permission, once they have been contacted.

This information will be made available for 90 days after the closing date and can be obtained by emailing [email protected]

6.4 If you object to any or all of your surname, county and winning entry being published or made available, please contact the Promoter [email protected] in such circumstances, the Promoter must still provide the information and winning entry to the Advertising Standards Authority on request.

7. Claiming the Prize

7.1 If you are the winner, you will have 48 hours from the Contact Date to claim the prize by contacting us via e-mail at: [email protected] If you do not claim the prize by this date, your claim will become invalid.

7.2 The prize may not be claimed by a third party on your behalf.

7.3 The Promoter will make all reasonable efforts to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted or is not available, or have not claimed their prizes within 48 hours of the Contact Date, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prizes to the next eligible entrant selected from the correct entries that were received before the Closing Date.

7.4 The Promoter does not accept any responsibility if you are not able to take up the prize.

8. Limitation of liability

Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

9. Ownership of Competition Entries and Intellectual Property Rights

9.1 All competition entries and any accompanying material submitted to the Promoter will become the property of the Promoter on receipt and will not be returned.

9.2 By submitting your competition entry and any accompanying material, you agree to: (a) assign to the Promoter all your intellectual property rights with full title guarantee; and

(b) waive all moral rights, in and to your competition entry and otherwise arising in connection with your entry to which you may now or at any time in the future be entitled under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 as amended from time to time and under all similar legislation from time to time in force anywhere in the world.

9.3 You agree that the Promoter may, but is not required to, make your entry available on its website https://www.arenaracingcompany.co.uk/ and any other media, whether now known or invented in the future, and in connection with any publicity of the competition.

You agree to grant the Promoter a non-exclusive, worldwide, irrevocable licence, for the full period of any intellectual property rights in the competition entry and any accompanying materials, to

use, display, publish, transmit, copy, edit, alter, store, re-format and sub-licence the competition entry and any accompanying materials for such purposes.

10. Data Protection and Publicity

10.1 The Promoter will only process your personal information as set out in the Privacy Policy. See also condition 6.3 and condition 6.4, with regard to the announcement of winners.

11. General

11.1 If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion, reserve the right to exclude you from participating in the competition.

11.2 The Promoter reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel, or amend the prize competition where it becomes necessary to do so.