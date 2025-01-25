Competition: Win a prize bundle by following Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friend's art trail.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rhis weekend is the final weekend of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friend's Art Trail across the city.

Before saying goodbye, City of Doncaster Council is running a competition to win a fantastic prize bundle, including an Elmer story book signed by Father Christmas.

All you have to do is follow the trail and say who your favourite elephant is and take a selfie with the elephant.

Send it to [email protected] and include your name, age and contact details and a winner will be drawn at random.

And don’t worry if you’ve already done the trail, you can still enter – just let the council know your favourite elephant and send a photo if you got one.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday 28th January.