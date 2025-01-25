Competition: Win a prize bundle by following Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friend's Art Trail

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Jan 2025, 13:10 BST
Rhis weekend is the final weekend of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friend's Art Trail across the city.

Before saying goodbye, City of Doncaster Council is running a competition to win a fantastic prize bundle, including an Elmer story book signed by Father Christmas.

All you have to do is follow the trail and say who your favourite elephant is and take a selfie with the elephant.

Send it to [email protected] and include your name, age and contact details and a winner will be drawn at random.

Competition: Win a prize bundle by following Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friend's art trail.

And don’t worry if you’ve already done the trail, you can still enter – just let the council know your favourite elephant and send a photo if you got one.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday 28th January.

