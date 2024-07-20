Competition: Name Doncaster's new look gym and win a six month FREE membership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s your chance to win a FREE six month gym membership – by coming up with a name for a newly revamped Doncaster gym.

The fitness suite and gym at the Holiday Inn Doncaster at Warmsworth is undergoing a makeover and will re-open with a fresh new look later this year – and you could come up with its brand new name.

The gyms, changing areas, reception and studio are all having a refurb and there will also be all new equipment including touch screens for the cardio gym – which will enable users to access various apps throughout their workout.

The club will reopen offering a cardiovascular gym, strength gym and studio offering a full range of equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, bikes, free weights and fixed weights.

The gym at the Holiday Inn is getting a huge makeover.

A spokesperson for the Holiday Inn said: “To go alongside the fresh new look, we are looking for a fresh name for the gym."

To enter our competition to win a six month free membership of the club when it re-opens, simply send in your idea for a name for the club to be entered into the draw.

The competition closes on August 11 and the winner will be contacted directly by the hotel.

Entries must be sent to the Doncaster Free Press via [email protected]. Please note, all entries will be shared with the Holiday Inn.

All you have to is to send your suggested gym name, along with name, address, contact telephone number and email to the address above to stand a chance of winning.