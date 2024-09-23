Community rallies round to raise funds in memory of much-loved dad and grandad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family and friends of a much-loved Hatfield dad and grandad have rallied round to raise £2,225 for Doncaster’s Hospice charity.

Following the death of snooker fan Tony Gibson, aged 82),on Wednesday 7 August, staff from his local pub The Ingram Arms decided to hold a snooker tournament in his memory on Friday 30 August.

In response, Tony’s family decided to use the event to help raise funds for St John’s Hospice to say thank you for the care provided by its Community Specialist Palliative Care Team, which supports patients and families in their own home.

Daughter Julie Nesbitt said: “The St John’s Hospice Team were so kind to myself and my brother Dave while we were caring for him at home, so this was a lovely opportunity to give something back to remember Dad.”

Julie Nesbitt (left) and Dave Gibson (right) are pictured with Ingram Arms Landlady Vickie Oldfield (centre).

She added: “I reached out to friends and family on social media and was overwhelmed by their support! It’s amazing that we were able to raise such a fantastic figure in such a short amount of time.

“Both Dave and I would like to thank our work colleagues for the support over the last few months, as well as with the fundraising.

“We’d also like to say thank you to the team at the Ingram Arms for arranging the charity tournament, and to each and every person who supported our fundraising activities and funeral collection, we really appreciate everything you’ve done!”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “Many people just think of the Hospice when they think about our services, but our Community Specialist Palliative Care Team also provide enhanced palliative care support to hundreds of patients and families at end of life, in the community in their own preferred place of care every year.

“We are extremely grateful to Julie and Dave, and the Hatfield community for their donation, which helps us to ensure we continue to provide these services to Doncaster people who need our care.

“This is a significant sum of money and is testament to how well-loved Tony was by everyone who knew him.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk