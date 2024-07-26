Community rallies around after 12-year-old Doncaster boy diagnosed with rare cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big-hearted family, friends and neighbours are rallying around a Doncaster youngster after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

12-year-old Jacob-Paul Storey received the devastating news last month that he has been diagnosed with synovial sarcoma – a rare type of soft tissue cancer that develops most frequently in tissues deep within the arms, legs, and feet.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy with radiotherapy set to follow.

His godmother Lizzie Goodings has set up a huge raffled to help raise funds for the Wheatley family – and is urging anyone who can offer prizes and money to get in touch.

She said: “Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has and still is donating prizes and money.

"It really is so much appreciated we can’t thank you enough.

“We’re still looking for some more prizes – let’s get him as many prizes as we can. He’s only 12 years old going through all this.”