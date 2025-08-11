Community rallies after eight-month old Doncaster boy faces cancer battle

Big-hearted friends and relatives have rallied around an eight-month old Doncaster tot who is facing a gruelling health battle after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer.

Dexter Brooks is facing six months of intensive chemotherapy after doctors discovered a stage three Wilms tumour – kidney cancer which has already spread to his lymph notes.

His family has been left reeling by the news – but people in Scawthorpe have taken upon themselves to help fundraise for the youngster during his health battle.

Laura O’Shea, who runs Bridget's Bambinos Day Nursery, which Dexter attends, said: “At just eight months, beautiful baby Dexter has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Wilms Tumour, a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer.

"His world, and his family's, has been turned upside down suddenly.

“He now faces 27 long weeks of chemotherapy, and devastatingly, doctors have recently discovered that the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes near his kidneys.

"This news has been incredibly difficult to process for everyone who loves and cares for him.

“He is a happy, loving, and resilient little boy, and we are all in awe of his strength.

"His family is doing everything they can to support him, but the emotional, physical, and financial strain is immense.

“I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your help and support for one of the precious children in my care."

A family fundraiser, dubbed Dexter’s Day, will take place on Saturday 27 September at Scawthorpe Community Centre from 10am to 4pm, to help relieve some of the financial pressure on his family.

Added Laura: “From travel to hospital appointments, time off work, extra care needs, and everything in between, every single penny will go directly to supporting Dexter and his family on this unimaginable journey.”

She is arranging a feast of fun and entertainment and is also looking for someone who can host a penalty shoot out, balloon makers, face painters, mascots and a set of stocks for sponge throwing.

Attractions will include interactive games, raffles, tombola and children’s rides.

A GoFundMe page aiming to raise money for Dexter and his family has been set up and you can donate HERE