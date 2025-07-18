Community meeting to discuss future of redundant Doncaster club to be held

A community meeting is to be held to discuss future plans for a Doncaster club which closed its doors last year.

Wheatley WMC, which shut down last year, is now in new hands – and owners want to hear from local residents about what they would like the building to be used for going forwards.

Wheatley community champion Amanda Hutchinson said: “I’ve spoken with Ryan Malee who has bought the property and he’s arranged for a meeting.

“Ryan has lived and worked in Wheatley and wants the space to be used by the community and is asking what we want to see.

The new owners of Wheatley WMC have called a meeting asking local people what they would like to see the building used for.

“Let’s show Ryan our support as a community and give him our best ideas what we would like to see.”

The meeting will be held from 6pm on July 22 at the club in Morley Road, Wheatley.

A spokesperson for WWMC Events said: “Bring a positive energy, we are discussing options moving forward, voicing opinions and proposals with an intention of improving the area, reducing anti social behaviour whilst bringing life back to this disused site for our community.”

Concerns for the future of the club began swirling last year and in June bosses confirmed the closure of the venue at the junction of Morley Road and Wheatley Hall Road.

In a brief statement, a club spokesperson said: “Yes it is true, the Wheatley Club will be shutting its doors on 30 June.

"We would like to thank all the staff and committee for all their hard work in trying to keep it open.

"But most of all, its customers who were committed to trying to save the club - we thank you all.

"It will be such a sad day on the 30th so come along – hopefully be a great day for everyone to remember.”

Customers reacted with sadness to the closure with one saying: “Very sad news. Had some great gigs there over the years.”

Another posted: “It’s such a shame, so sad.”

Another shared: “I had my reception here last year, the staff were amazing. Sad to see it go.”

“Sad news, I have such good memories of being a customer and working there with lots of different acts,” another wrote.

“So many great nights, memories will last forever,” posted another.

The club had previously denied rumours it was shutting its doors – but after a concert by singer Marina Mae on June 28 was dubbed “the last turn,” speculation re-ignited over its future.

In May, a club spokesman posted: “Just a reminder to let people know not to listen to rumours, the Wheatley Club is not closing – we are open. Thank you to all our customers.”

And in 2017, a spokesman said: “Apparently word is being spread that Wheatley Club is closing down shortly.

"I can categorically tell you that this is not true. So no, we are not closing down.”

The club has been a stalwart of the local Northern Soul scene for a number of years and was also the venue where late comic Norman Collier was inspired to create his famed ‘broken microphone’ routine after he was amused by the compere’s struggles with an intermittment mic.