Community group giving Doncaster village new lease of life kicks off with Christmas fayre
Friends of Kirk Sandall ia a non-profit community group aimed at improving the lives of children in Kirk Sandall and is based at Kirk Sandall Infant and Junior Schools.
The organisation, similar to the nearby Friends of Clay Lane group, aims to organise a string of community activities and events for residents over the coming months, encouraging people to take pride in where they live and working alongside others to get to know their neighbours.
The group will be hosting a Christmas Fayre on Friday 6 December at Kirk Sandall Infant School from 4pm to 6pm with tombolas, sweet stalls as well as a visit from Father Christmas.