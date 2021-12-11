Community group bring smiles to Doncaster this Christmas by building snowmen decorations

The Doncaster Council Adults, Health and Wellbeing Team run a Smile Day Service based on Milton Walk in Doncaster.

Gemma Jones, outreach worker from the programme, said: “We work with individuals with learning disabilities by engaging them in fun activities.

“During lockdown we have opened the service for the most vulnerable.

The snowmen family are spreading festive cheer.

“Over Christmas we decided to spread a little cheer for the wider community by making our very own snowman family.

“They have worked so hard to do this.

“We have had so much positive feedback since they have been up.

“Police officers have given us a thumbs up and elderly residents have told us how nice it is to see something special in these troubling times.

“School children's faces light up when they see the snowmen.”

The snowmen can be seen on Milton Walk, Doncaster, DN1 3QG.