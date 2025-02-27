Community grants for local charities and groups up for grabs in Doncaster
The 2025 Rotary Doncaster St George’s Community Grants scheme is opened now for applications for charities and local community groups within Doncaster area (DMBC).
Applications are now being considered for grants of up to £750.
A Rotary Club spokesperson said: We hope these grants continue to provide some much-needed additional support to help a whole breath of local groups especially in current climate.
“Well over one hundred charities and groups have benefitted since the scheme’s inception in 2004, including organisations concerned with the environment, extending sporting opportunities to children and young people, charities and groups supporting people with disabilities, organisations supporting people with mental health or emotional issues and many other vulnerable people.
Details are on the Rotary Club’s social media Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RotaryDoncasterStGeorges/
An application form can be downloaded at: www.doncasterstgeorges.org.uk
Closing date is 5pm on April 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.