Community and voluntary groups in Doncaster urged to attend a series of free funding surgeries.

Community and voluntary groups in Doncaster are being urged to attend a series of free funding surgeries being held by the South Yorkshire funding advice, Bureau.

“There are millions of pounds available for volunteering community groups, charities, and social enterprises across Doncaster, but many small groups lack the skills, knowledge, and confidence to be able to bid for this money’, says Andy Kershaw, training manager for SYFAB.

‘The free surgeries have been made possible by funding from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust. Groups are being offered a free 45 minute appointment with an expert adviser followed by up to two hours of additional support and advice for their project activity event or group following the appointment, says Andy.

‘The South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau is also offering volunteering community groups, free fundraising training, thanks to funding from the South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation’, adds Andy.

‘Many groups who have been through our training, have discovered the skills, tips, confidence and techniques needed to make successful bids and have achieved funding of many hundreds of thousands of pounds in South Yorkshire’, he adds.

To get in touch with syfab or find out more about the free funding surgeries or the free fundraising training go to syfab.org.uk or email to [email protected]