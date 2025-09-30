Commemorative Doncaster gin helps raise funds for cemetery group

Commemorative Doncaster gin has helped raise vital funds for a volunteer group which helps look after a local cemetery.

The Friends of Hyde Park Cemetery has received a cheque for £500 from Doncaster based Danvm Dry Gin.

The firm has kindly donated £5 from every bottle sold of their limited run of Doncaster Railway (The Plant) Works - Steam Locomotive Edition gin.

The drink remembers Doncaster's rich railway heritage and the many connections between the Plant Works and the cemetery.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Hyde Park Cemetery said: “This donation, and all others we receive from our generous supporters, enables us to do important work as a very small voluntary group.

"Every penny goes back into the cemetery. Thank you.”

The donation coincided with the group’s hosting of a railway themed talk as part of the Railway 200th centenary calendar.

The cemetery is the last resting place of a number of key figures associated with the railway in Doncaster.