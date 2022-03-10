Comedian Al Murray forced to cancel Doncaster show after contracting Covid
Comedian Al Murray has been forced to cancel his show in Doncaster tonight after contracting Covid.
The Pub Landlord star was due to bring his Gig For Victory to the Sir Nigel Gresley Square theatre – but the show was axed, along with a Nottingham date, after the comic revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
He wrote: “I have just tested positive for Covid which means we need to reschedule this week's shows. Hold onto your tickets and I’ll see you then.”
The date at Cast has been rescheduled to June 5 while a date at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal has been moved until May 4.
A Cast spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to Al contracting Covid-19, tonight's show, Gig For Victory, has been cancelled. Cast will be in touch with bookers with information about their tickets.
"We wish Al Murray a speedy recovery!”
The comedian is currently on a massive nationwide tour in the guise of his Pub Landlord character.