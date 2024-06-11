Colourful new Pride bus welcomed to Doncaster's streets by mayor
The bright yellow bus – emblazoned with LGBTQ+ rainbow branding – was unveiled for the first time in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and is now set to become a familiar sight on the city’s bus routes.
Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones joined Married At First Sight star Matt Jameson and representatives of Doncaster Pride for the unveiling.
Mayor Jones said: “Today saw the unveiling of the Doncaster Pride bus.
“Doncaster is the host UK Pride this year and is set to take place on August 10 with events taking place over the whole weekend.
“Thanks to First South Yorkshire for the Doncaster Pride Bus!”
Doncaster has been selected as UK Pride Host City for 2024 and Matt will be compering the event which takes places on Town Fields on August 10 and will feature a raft of music and entertainment.
