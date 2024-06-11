Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A colourful new bus promoting Doncaster Pride has taken to the city’s streets for the first time – and has been welcomed by the mayor.

The bright yellow bus – emblazoned with LGBTQ+ rainbow branding – was unveiled for the first time in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and is now set to become a familiar sight on the city’s bus routes.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones joined Married At First Sight star Matt Jameson and representatives of Doncaster Pride for the unveiling.

Mayor Jones said: “Today saw the unveiling of the Doncaster Pride bus.

“Doncaster is the host UK Pride this year and is set to take place on August 10 with events taking place over the whole weekend.

“Thanks to First South Yorkshire for the Doncaster Pride Bus!”