Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster MP has received praise from her colleagues as she stepped down from her role after 27 years.

Dame Rosie Winterton MP said farewell to Parliament as she carried out her last day in her role on Thursday (23 May).

She has served Doncaster Central as MP since 1997, and carried out the role of Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to this she worked as the Opposition Chief Whip, and was a Minister for several different departments from 2001-2010.

Colleagues pay tribute to Dame Rosie Winterton MP on last day in Parliament.

In 2022 she announced that she would be stepping down as an MP at the next election.

This is now set to take place on 4 July, following an announcement from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this week.

Dame Winterton received praise from several MPs during her last day in Parliament, including Conservative MP for Don Valley Nick Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fletcher said: “As a fellow Doncaster MP, I think it’s only right and proper that I send thanks to [Dame Rosie Winterton] for all her hard work.

“I know it’s been very much appreciated, and I know it must have been quite difficult sometimes listening to a Conservative Member of Parliament, but she’s been nothing but professional and fair throughout her time in that chair while I’ve been in this place, so I thank her on my behalf and on the behalf of all the people of Doncaster.”

Dame Winterton’s former campaign agent, Sally Jameson, will stand as candidate for the Labour party in Doncaster Central in the upcoming election.

Ms Jameson said: “Dame Rosie Winterton MP has been an inspiring and dedicated Member of Parliament for Doncaster Central over the past 27 years as well as a personal friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her commitment to delivering for Doncaster and our communities is the reason why she is held in such high regard across our city.

“Not only that, but she has delivered for people across the county in the last Labour government and in opposition.