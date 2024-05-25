Colleagues pay tribute to Dame Rosie Winterton MP on last day in Parliament
Dame Rosie Winterton MP said farewell to Parliament as she carried out her last day in her role on Thursday (23 May).
She has served Doncaster Central as MP since 1997, and carried out the role of Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons since 2017.
Prior to this she worked as the Opposition Chief Whip, and was a Minister for several different departments from 2001-2010.
In 2022 she announced that she would be stepping down as an MP at the next election.
This is now set to take place on 4 July, following an announcement from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this week.
Dame Winterton received praise from several MPs during her last day in Parliament, including Conservative MP for Don Valley Nick Fletcher.
Mr Fletcher said: “As a fellow Doncaster MP, I think it’s only right and proper that I send thanks to [Dame Rosie Winterton] for all her hard work.
“I know it’s been very much appreciated, and I know it must have been quite difficult sometimes listening to a Conservative Member of Parliament, but she’s been nothing but professional and fair throughout her time in that chair while I’ve been in this place, so I thank her on my behalf and on the behalf of all the people of Doncaster.”
Dame Winterton’s former campaign agent, Sally Jameson, will stand as candidate for the Labour party in Doncaster Central in the upcoming election.
Ms Jameson said: “Dame Rosie Winterton MP has been an inspiring and dedicated Member of Parliament for Doncaster Central over the past 27 years as well as a personal friend.
“Her commitment to delivering for Doncaster and our communities is the reason why she is held in such high regard across our city.
“Not only that, but she has delivered for people across the county in the last Labour government and in opposition.
“Doncaster is a better place for having had Rosie as our Member of Parliament, and her legacy will continue for years to come.”
