Colleagues give Doncaster hospice a £2,500 boost after taking on the Beverely 20
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ten members from the Howdens Joinery Demand Planning Team decided to complete the 20-mile route, which took them from Beverley Market Square to the Humber Bridge in a bid to raise funds for St John’s Hospice in memory of their late colleague Amy Harrison.
Howden’s Demand Planner Alex Shillito, who helped organise the walk said: “Amy was cared for by St John’s Hospice and chose the charity herself, so we wanted to raise as much money as possible in her memory.
“We completed the route with a moving time of six and a half hours and just over 40,000 steps! “
He added: “As a department we are incredibly proud of the achievement and hope that our efforts will go some way to helping support the fantastic work the St John’s Hospice Team continues to provide.”
St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you Alex and the team for taking on such a huge fundraising feat!
“I’d also like to say thank you everyone who sponsored them and to Howden Joinery for giving their fundraising a £500 boost – it’s inspirational to see so many people coming together to remember a much-loved colleague.”
St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.