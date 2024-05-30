Colleagues give Doncaster hospice a £2,500 boost after taking on the Beverely 20

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A big-hearted team of colleagues have given Doncaster’s Hospice a £2,500 boost after taking on the Beverely 20.

Ten members from the Howdens Joinery Demand Planning Team decided to complete the 20-mile route, which took them from Beverley Market Square to the Humber Bridge in a bid to raise funds for St John’s Hospice in memory of their late colleague Amy Harrison.

Howden’s Demand Planner Alex Shillito, who helped organise the walk said: “Amy was cared for by St John’s Hospice and chose the charity herself, so we wanted to raise as much money as possible in her memory.

“We completed the route with a moving time of six and a half hours and just over 40,000 steps! “

Members of the Howden Demand Planning Team who took part in the Beverley 20 for charity.

He added: “As a department we are incredibly proud of the achievement and hope that our efforts will go some way to helping support the fantastic work the St John’s Hospice Team continues to provide.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you Alex and the team for taking on such a huge fundraising feat!

“I’d also like to say thank you everyone who sponsored them and to Howden Joinery for giving their fundraising a £500 boost – it’s inspirational to see so many people coming together to remember a much-loved colleague.”