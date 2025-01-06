Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is pleased to announce a new initiative with Citymapper, the award-winning journey planning app, which will help shape the future of public transport across South Yorkshire and will enhance the travel experience for residents, workers, and visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through this initiative, SYMCA will benefit from data insights into regional travel patterns to help transform South Yorkshire’s transport services.

By accessing unique data from Citymapper that outlines how people use public transport, SYMCA can identify gaps in service and prioritise investments where they’re needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citymapper’s app will also be enhanced for South Yorkshire’s transport network.

Collaboration with Citymapper aims to improve travel across South Yorkshire including Doncaster.

From buses and trams to trains and active travel options, the app will offer a one-stop solution for travelling efficiently and sustainably; with key features such as multi-modal journey planning, real-time departure information and live bus tracking empowering users to make informed travel decisions.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Across South Yorkshire we deserve a better transport network, and I’m doing everything I can to turn that vision into a reality.

“From moving at pace through the bus franchising assessment process, to introducing a new TSY app and journey planner, as well as taking South Yorkshire’s Supertram back under public control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Data is key to understanding travel patterns and how we all travel, to help us shape a more responsive network. That’s why I’m delighted to be working with Citymapper giving us another tool to improve transport in South Yorkshire.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with SYMCA to help South Yorkshire residents and visitors travel with ease,” said Sam Griffiths, Head of UK & Nordics at Via, who acquired Citymapper in April 2023.

“Our unique understanding of regional travel patterns will also help SYMCA transform the public transport network and deliver reliable, efficient and passenger-centric services.”

This collaboration will supplement SYMCA’s mission to create a connected, accessible, and environmentally friendly transport network. The Citymapper app can be downloaded for free in the App Store and Google Play.