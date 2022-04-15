The Cockapoo Cafe will be held at Revolution on Fitzwilliam Street in Sheffield city centre on Sunday, June 12.

Those behind the event, who have organised similar gatherings for Pugs and Dachshunds and their owners, expect it to prove popular.

Organiser Anushka Fernando said: “We are so excited to be bring Cockapoo Café to Sheffield. Due to the

pandemic we had to cancel our previous event in 2020 so it feels so great to be able to go ahead with this event!

“We know we’re in hot demand as a recent poll of where people want us to come showed Sheffield to be top. Our events are so so joyful and we promise nobody leaves without a waggy tail and a huge smile on their face.

“Just like birds of a feather flock together, dogs love to bounce along with their fellow kind. Our breed-specific events are known to be the perfect way to socialise your dog whether they’re an excitable puppy or older pet, and a lovely place to meet like-minded people. We look forward to seeing lots of Cockapoos!”.

Cockapoos have dramatically risen in popularity over recent years and are seen as perfect family dogs.

The event is for for Cockapoos and their owners as well as dog lovers alike.

There will be doggy treats available, food, cocktails, drinks, music and dog merchandise to buy.

There will also be photo opportunities.

Sessions will be held at 10am, 11.20am, 2pm, .:20pm and 4.40pm.