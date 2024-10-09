City's military heroes honoured at first ever Doncaster Armed Forces Community Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s military heroes have been honoured at the first ever Doncaster Armed Forces Community Awards.

City of Doncaster Council announced honours in a string of different categories, paying tribute to those who go above and beyond to support the city’s Armed Forces community.

A spokesperson for DAFCA said: “What an incredible night we had at our first ever Doncaster Armed Forces Awards evening.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege to see members of Doncaster's Armed Forces community recognised for their inspirational work.

Mayor Ros Jones handed out the first ever Doncaster Armed Forces Awards. Photo: Abigail Gent Photography, Instagram: Abiphotography3

"Thank you to everyone who took time to nominate individuals, businesses, groups, charities, and reservists who go above and beyond daily in support of the Armed Forces Community in Doncaster.

“Thank you to the independent panel who took time out of their busy schedule to shortlist and chose the winners.”

“We hope this will be the first of many, so if you want to ensure that the work of someone in our Armed Forces community is recognised next year, keep your eyes peeled for information for the 2025 Awards.”

The full list of winnners was:

Adult cadet leader - First Lieutenant Stephen Green

Board member of the year - Elaine Mason Op Nova (Forces Employment Charity)

Business of the year - VC Trust

Community Engagement - Baz Cooper

Charity of the year - Club Foncaster Foundation - Fit Forces

Giving back award - Blue Thornhill

Innovation Award - People Focus Group

Reservists of the year - Corporal Roman Kotwicki

Volunteer of the year - Keith Lumley, VC Trust

Special Recognition – Sergeant Major Paul Elder

The spokesman added: “In Doncaster, we acknowledge and understand that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve or have served with their lives.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has a pledge that no-one will be left behind - and this includes backing our veterans.

In 2021, the Mayor appointed Councillor Mark Houlbrook as the Armed Forces Champion for Doncaster.

Mark, a veteran himself, works together with the city’s Armed Forces Covenant Board to improve the support for the Armed Forces Community in Doncaster.