City MP pays tribute as your Doncaster Free Press hits 100th birthday

A city MP has paid tribute to your Doncaster Free Press as we celebrate our 100th birthday this week.

It was on June 18, 1925 that the very first edition of the newspaper was produced – and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher has led the celebrations by passing on his congratulations in Parliament.

Raising the date in the House of Commons, he said: “June is indeed a very special month for birthdays – as you will know, Mr Speaker, given that you celebrated your birthday this week.

"Will the Leader of the House join me in celebrating the 100th birthday of the Doncaster Free Press and recognise the importance of local newspapers in our regions?

Leader of the House, Lucy Powell responded: “Well, I can confirm that it was not Mr Speaker’s 100th birthday – he falls well short of that.

"Weren’t you 21 again this week, Mr Speaker?

"I join my Hon. Friend in congratulating Doncaster Free Press and all our local newspapers on continuing to provide a trusted source of local news that many of our constituents rely on.”

Sharing a clip of the exchange, Mr Pitcher added: “From its early days at Sunny Bar to its work today, the Free Press has has been a trusted voice for Doncaster, reporting through a world war, a new millennium and a global pandemic.

“Here’s to the next 100 years!”

Make sure you check out our website tomorrow (June 18) and this week’s Doncaster Free Press for a look back at our 100 years of bringing you the news in Doncaster.