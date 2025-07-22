City furniture giant DFS to sponsor this year's Doncaster Pride

City furniture giant DFS has been unveiled as a sponsor of this year’s Doncaster Pride.

The firm, initially set up by Doncaster billionaire Baron Graham Kirkham in 1969, has given its backing to the event which will take place at Town Fields on August 9.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome DFS Group as an official sponsor of Doncaster Pride 2025.

“There's so much exciting collaboration happening with DFS this year—so keep your eyes peeled —but first, let’s take a moment to celebrate the incredible Pride Festival they hosted at thei group support centre.

“It was a truly fantastic day filled with a fabulous glitter bar, a fun-packed selfie station, a show-stopping bake-off competition, delicious food specials and the unveiling of their amazing ‘Delivering with Pride’ van!

“The energy, joy, and sense of community were undeniable—an inspiring example of what it means to bring your whole self to work.

“Even better? Every single penny raised from the event is being donated directly to Doncaster Pride. We couldn’t be more grateful for DFS Group’s incredible support and commitment to equality and inclusion.”

“And guess what? There’s even more to come from DFS... Stay tuned!”

Born and educated in Doncaster, Baron Kirkham, now 80, founded the company that became DFS in 1969.

Having visited a few manufacturers in his daily work, he decided that making furniture was relatively easy and that by cutting out the warehouse dealers in the middle of the supply chain, he could sell direct to the public at cheaper prices.

Kirkham rented a room above a snooker hall in Carcroft, and started making furniture upstairs and retailing it downstairs, forming the firm called Northern Upholstery.

By 1983, Darley Dale–based Direct Furnishing Supplies had become one of Northern Upholstery’s biggest suppliers.

When Direct Furnishing Supplies went bankrupt with debts of £900,000, Kirkham bought it, renaming it DFS and taking on the chain’s stores and staff.

In 1993, DFS was floated on the stock market and valued at £271 million.

In April 2010, DFS was sold to private equity firm Advent International for a reported £500m. He also owns a stake in Iceland supermarket as well as Doncaster’s Whitby’s fish and chip restaurant chain.