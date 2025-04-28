City centre given huge deep clean by City of Doncaster Council

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Doncaster city centre has been given a huge deep clean by council cleaning teams.

City of Doncaster Council workers have been out on the city’s streets and a spokesperson said: “Our teams have been doing a thorough spring clean of the city centre this week, including jet washing bins, deep cleaning footpaths, as well as sweeping and clearing detritus and litter from the streets.

“You may also have seen the new Scrub Deck Sweeper out and about – which jetwashes as it cleans for an extra sparkle.

“Please help us to keep the city tidy by putting your litter in the bin.

Doncaster city centre has been given a deep spring clean by City of Doncaster Council.

"You might even come across one of our new solar bins which compact waste to help stop them from overflowing.

“Make sure you head into the city centre to see for yourself.

"”We have a packed schedule of events and activities lined up."

To see what’s coming, check out the Visit Doncaster website https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on

