City centre given huge deep clean by City of Doncaster Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster city centre has been given a huge deep clean by council cleaning teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Doncaster Council workers have been out on the city’s streets and a spokesperson said: “Our teams have been doing a thorough spring clean of the city centre this week, including jet washing bins, deep cleaning footpaths, as well as sweeping and clearing detritus and litter from the streets.

“You may also have seen the new Scrub Deck Sweeper out and about – which jetwashes as it cleans for an extra sparkle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please help us to keep the city tidy by putting your litter in the bin.

Doncaster city centre has been given a deep spring clean by City of Doncaster Council.

"You might even come across one of our new solar bins which compact waste to help stop them from overflowing.

“Make sure you head into the city centre to see for yourself.

"”We have a packed schedule of events and activities lined up."

To see what’s coming, check out the Visit Doncaster website https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on