City befriending and support service joins forces with Doncaster Rovers

A Doncaster befriending and support service which helps people with everyday tasks has joined forces with Doncaster Rovers.

Inspire Doncaster Ltd has revealed its Bronze Partnership as part of Club Doncaster’s 100Club initiative.

This commercial partnership programme allows businesses to connect and build relationships with one another through the power of sport.

Inspire Doncaster offers essential befriending services and engaging day centres for adults over 18 across the Doncaster area.

Their one-to-one befriending support helps individuals with everyday tasks such as shopping and attending medical appointments, while also providing companionship at home, at events, or out and about.

This can include visits to local amenities like parks, cafés, and community centres, helping people stay connected and engaged with their community.

Natalea Rudd, General Manager and Director at Inspire Doncaster Ltd, said: “We are proud to become a Bronze Partner of Club Doncaster. As a dedicated befriending service in Doncaster, we are committed to reducing loneliness and providing essential support to those who need it.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to create a more connected and supported community.”

Inspire Doncaster offers day centres, open five days a week, which provide a welcoming space with stimulating activities, entertainment and social interaction, helping to reduce loneliness and promote well-being.

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster, added: “We are delighted to welcome Inspire Doncaster onboard as a Bronze Partner, and we look forward to the start of a brilliant partnership.

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster, please contact [email protected] for details.