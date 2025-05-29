Circus leaves town after staff were physically and verbally abused by Doncaster youths
Pinder's Circus had pitched up at Mexborough but put out this message today.
“Mexborough we are sorry. Due to physical and verbal abuse from some of the local Mexborough youths we have decided for the safety of the public and our staff to take our tent down and move on, some of the things that happened during today’s performance was completely unacceptable.
“I would further more like to sincerely apologise to all the families and public who attended our performance tonight (Wednesday May 28) who witnessed the appalling behaviour and foul language.
“Also an apology to the many that booked to come see us, there will be a full refund going ahead for those who booked to see us through out the week.
“Please spread the word as we don’t want to further more upset anyone else. Sorry for any inconveniences.”
