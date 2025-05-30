Circus forced to move after youths physically and verbally abused staff pitches up in Askern.

A circus which was forced to move from a site at Mexborough after youths physically and verbally abused staff has pitched up in Askern.

Pinder's Circus sent out this message on Thursday this week: “Mexborough we are sorry. Due to physical and verbal abuse from some of the local Mexborough youths we have decided for the safety of the public and our staff to take our tent down and move on, some of the things that happened during today’s performance was completely unacceptable.”

One eye witnesses said: “We were there tonight. First time two of my foster kids have ever been to the circus. It was a load of young kids, who clearly didn’t know how to behave.

"Being disrespectful, shouting abuse at staff, throwing things at staff and on to the stage, jumping on chairs and not getting down when told. If someone knows their kids were there, you should be ashamed. They were absolutely disgusting, ruined it for everyone.

“Please don’t judge everyone here on the actions of 12/15 kids who clearly don’t know how to behave. Not everyone here is like that.

“Despite what happened, my kids loved the show and enjoyed their first circus experience.

“If them that ruined it are one of your kids. Massive round of applause to you. Your little darlings are absolutely vile…”

Another said: “This is disgusting behaviour from ignorant and moronic individuals who are the ones that should be apologising. A black day for the town!”

Taking to social media today (Friday May 30) they have announced they have moved on to another site in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “For the many of those who are wondering where are next location is we have moved to Askern which is not to far from Mexborough.

“We have shows daily from the 3rd of June till the 8th of June check out our website for details such as times and location https://www.pinderscircus.com

“We politely ask you to share this post to spread the word so we can make everyone aware of the situation of us moving in case of family’s and customers who still would like to support and see us in action,

“All tickets for the cancelled shows have been refunded and will take up to 7/10 days to return into your account.”