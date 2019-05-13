Chuckle Brothers’ star Paul’s upset after late brother Barry snubbed in BAFTA tribute

Chuckle Brothers star Paul Elliott has expressed his upset after his late brother Barry was snubbed in tributes at last night’s BAFTA television awards.

The South Yorkshire star took to Twitter to express his disappointment after Barry was missed out in a memorial tribute to performers who have died in the last year.

Barry, from Rotherham, died last summer after a cancer battle.

When a fan asked why he wasn't included, Paul tweeted: "I quite agree my friend. We received our BAFTA’s ten years ago. He should have been mentioned."

Viewers were also furious that the late BAFTA-winning actor and reality star Mike Thalassitis didn't feature in the extended segment, nor afterwards when ceremony host Graham Norton added tributes to late broadcaster Brian Walden and entertainer Freddie Starr.

Viewers also joined the backlash on Twitter.

One wrote: "Why wasn’t Barry Chuckle shown or mentioned in the tribute on @BAFTA?

"When I think of British television and my childhood I think of Chucklevision with Barry and @PaulChuckle2! I’ll say it...thank you Barry and Paul for bringing that happiness into my childhood #BAFTAS"

A second said: "#BAFTAs all those people that have died......but what about Barry Chuckle......not a mention....."

Another added: "Why no mention of the late Barry Chuckle #BAFTATVAwards2019"

A fourth asked: "@BAFTA was there a reason as to why Barry Chuckle wasn't mentioned!!!! Shame on you, years of entertainment and you can't even acknowledge him. @PaulChuckle2"

Viewers were also angry at the lack of a tribute to Love Island star Mike, who tragically took his own life earlier this year.

A BAFTA spokesman said: "Barry was featured at our Children’s Awards ceremony in November 2018. Owing to the number of people we can recognise at any one time, names are featured within a ceremony only once."

She added: "Owing to the limited amount of time for the televised obituaries section within our ceremonies, it is not possible to recognise all those who have sadly passed away. BAFTA’s online obituaries maintain a year-round public testament to those from our industries who are no longer with us."

Barry, 73, died in August from cancer, with his funeral taking place at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.