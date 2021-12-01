Christmas has officially begun as the lights have been switched on at Doncaster Deaf Trust

The Doncaster Deaf Trust turned on the Christmas lights outside of their building on November 30 at 4pm.

This year they were joined by stars from this year’s pantomime, Aladdin and by the Doncaster Rovers mascot, Donny Dog.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal at the Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “People are always telling me that seeing our Christmas lights on is often the start of the festive season for them.

Doncaster Rovers defender Cameron John, Donny Dog, Aladdin cast members Abanazar, Widow Twanky, Wishee, Scheherazade, Lemmi the Lemur and Alexis Johnson, Principle, pictured switching on the Christmas Lights.

“We are thrilled this year to welcome our friends from Doncaster Rovers who have done so much to support our pupils this year and have actively participated in Deaf Awareness training.

“Donny Dog will switch on our lights along with stars from Cast’s fully British Sign Language integrated pantomime, Aladdin.

“The team from Cast have shown a real commitment to the deaf community in Doncaster by ensuring that their pantomime is fully accessible year after year.

Doncaster Deaf Trust, Communication Specialist College Christmas Light Switch on.

“The team at the theatre have also taken part in Deaf Awareness training and have been involved in learning sign language via our free online course.

“It is great to have such fantastic local partners and we are proud to invite them to join us as we traditionally start our Christmas celebrations with our light switch on.”

The lights can be seen when driving past the school in when it’s dark outside.

Aladdin cast members Ian Crowe, Abanazar and Mark Stratton, Widow Twanky, pictured at the light switch on.

For more information about the Doncaster Deaf Trust click the link here.