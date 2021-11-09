Christmas event will raise money for a Doncaster charity that helps people with cancer
A Doncaster woman is organising a Christmas event which will fundraise for a charity who care for people with cancer.
Last Christmas was spent in a lockdown so many of the traditional festive events were unable to go ahead.
But this year Charlotte Louise Sharpe is on a mission to bring some Christmas magic back to Doncaster.
She is organising a market and grotto at the Queens Road Design Centre in Wheatley.
Charlotte, aged 24, from Wheatley, said: “There are going to be lots of stalls with handmade gifts, crystals, baked goods and much more all from local businesses.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for us all to come together and raise money for a great cause.”
All profits are going towards Firefly - a Doncaster based charity who care for people with cancer.
“Firefly is close to my heart because they helped my granddad - they were amazing with him,” she said.
“We want to raise as much money as possible for them.”
As well as stalls there will be a grotto and a photographer to snap festive shots.
“Lots of children missed out last year,” Charlotte said.
“Including my own - I had a set of twins during lockdown.
“I hope we can create special memories for them this year.”
There will be a large raffle with prizes donated from local businesses.
The Christmas event will be on December 12 from 3pm to 8pm.
The Christmas event will be on December 12 from 3pm to 8pm.
Tickets are £2.50 and can be booked in advance