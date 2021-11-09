Christmas event will raise money for a Doncaster charity that helps people with cancer

Last Christmas was spent in a lockdown so many of the traditional festive events were unable to go ahead.

But this year Charlotte Louise Sharpe is on a mission to bring some Christmas magic back to Doncaster.

She is organising a market and grotto at the Queens Road Design Centre in Wheatley.

Charlotte Louise Sharpe is organising the event.

Charlotte, aged 24, from Wheatley, said: “There are going to be lots of stalls with handmade gifts, crystals, baked goods and much more all from local businesses.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for us all to come together and raise money for a great cause.”

All profits are going towards Firefly - a Doncaster based charity who care for people with cancer.

“Firefly is close to my heart because they helped my granddad - they were amazing with him,” she said.

“We want to raise as much money as possible for them.”

As well as stalls there will be a grotto and a photographer to snap festive shots.

“Lots of children missed out last year,” Charlotte said.

“Including my own - I had a set of twins during lockdown.

“I hope we can create special memories for them this year.”

There will be a large raffle with prizes donated from local businesses.

The Christmas event will be on December 12 from 3pm to 8pm.

Tickets are £2.50 and can be booked in advance - for more information click here.