Chocolate egg-stravaganza promised for youngsters in Doncaster children’s homes

A cracking Easter is on the cards for children in care thanks to the generosity of staff and customers of funeral directors, J Steadman and Sons, of Balby and Bentley.

Since the company hatched their plan for their annual Easter egg collection more than 80 chocolate eggs have been donated.

They have kindly handed over their clutch to the Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, which will distribute the eggs around their six children’s homes.

Angela Reader, of J Steadman said, “The generosity of our customers and members of the local community in Balby and around our Bentley office is just amazing. We would like to thank everyone who has supported the appeal.”

The Trust’s Senior Head of Service for looked after children, Julie Mepham said, “We would like to thank J Steadman and Sons and their customers for their thoughtful gifts. It is wonderful that they think of children who cannot be with their birth families at this time of year.”