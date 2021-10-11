Children’s entertainer wants to help youth find their voice through beatboxing show in Doncaster

On Saturday, October 16 Schlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids will be on at Cast Theatre.

The whimsical show will be fun of laughter and joy but there is an underlying message of self love and empowerment.

Schlomo said: “There is a secret message hidden in the show that you should not be afraid to be different.

“I want to empower the kids to be themselves.

“The show is joyous - I always get goosebumps watching people learn to do something new and watching them grow.”

Schlomo prides himself on this aspect of his show as he is pulling from personal experience.

“When I was a child I didn’t have many role models,” he said.

“I came from a family of immigrants and went to a mainstream school.

“I had to learn early on how to mask my differences.

“I wish I had adults back then telling me not to hide.

“Someone there to encourage me to be special.

“Hopefully I can give that to these kids.

“Honestly I’m doing it for myself as well as the children - sometimes we all need a reminder that it’s ok to be different.”

During his show Schlomo will teach the audience how to beatbox and how to mimic different musical instruments.

“The main themes of the show are learning to respect one another and yourself,” he said.

“We touch on gender and race as well as learning to raise our voices when needed.”

During lockdown Schlomo was not able to perform in the traditional way but he moved his work online.

He said: “I had hundreds of shows cancelled which was really difficult for me.

“But my online projects blew up and I’m excited to be getting back on stage.

“I have been surprised by the amount of energy there is.

“It has amplified since lockdown and it has made me quite emotional.”

Schlomo said that the show will be just as entertaining for parents as it is for kids.

The show on October 16 is at 2pm and tickets can be found here.