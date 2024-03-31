Cherry Lane installs scented floors for doggie shoppers
The new flooring, which has been developed exclusively for Cherry Lane, features the latest breakthrough in doggie-aroma technology.
Although it is highly pungent for pooches, combining aromas of meat, country walks and delivery drivers, the scent cannot be picked up by humans and is invisible to the naked eye.
The flooring has been installed in selected areas of the garden centre, marking a direct route from the front door to the Scallywags pet department.
Nisha Collins, brand and marketing manager for Cherry Lane Garden Centres, said: “This latest innovation will enable us to capitalise on the large number of Cherry Lane customers who bring their dogs in to shop with us.
"We know that our human customers love to browse leisurely among our plants, furniture, gifts and other departments but the new flooring caters directly for our four-legged friends. It gives them a direct route to their favourite part of the store, which is packed with the best treats, comfiest pet beds and toys.”
Cherry Lane is currently working with audio experts to develop Tanoy announcements for older scent-challenged canines, which it hopes to install in the coming months.
