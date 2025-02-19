Check out the most popular dog names of all time.

A new study has revealed the most popular dog name of all time, based on the number of mentions across social media comments.

In first place is Luna, with Charlie in second place, and Lucy in third.

Experts at the pet accessories shop Fur King analysed data from more than 4,500 comments on the subreddit r/dogs to calculate which dog names have the highest number of mentions in the group.

The research analysed the comments from 25 Reddit posts on the group that discussed users’ dog names and nicknames, such as ‘How did you choose your dog’s name?’ and ‘What is your dog’s name and what are your nicknames for them?’

This then created a ranking of more than 3,700 unique dog names. The names with the highest number of appearances then determined the final ranking.

The top 10 most popular dog names: Luna, Charlie, Lucy, Bella, Buddy, Max, Bear, Molly, Jack and Daisy.

The study reveals that Luna is the most popular dog name of all time, with a total of 50 mentions across the social media platform. To speed up the training process, dog owners are often encouraged to select short names for their pets, which could explain why Luna has become the go-to name for pet owners.

Charlie is the second-most popular name for dogs, appearing 47 times on the social media group. When it comes to deciding upon a name for furry friends, ‘human names’ are always a popular choice, and Charlie notably appeared among the top 20 most popular boys’ names in 2023.

Lucy is identified as the third-most popular dog name, with a total of 43 mentions across r/dogs. Lucy is another short name, which is beneficial during the training process. The name also appeared among the top 100 most popular girls’ names in 2022, making it a familiar favourite for humans and furry friends alike.

Bella takes the fourth spot in the ranking, with a total of 40 mentions across the social media group. Names ending in ‘a’ are a popular choice for dog owners, with names such as Lola and Sasha also appearing in the top 20 ranking. The name Bella also has connections to the hit Twilight series, which could explain the name’s popularity among gen Z and millennial dog owners.

Buddy is revealed to be the fifth most popular name for dogs, totalling 34 mentions across r/dogs. The name is heavily associated with the ‘man’s best friend’ mantra, which could explain its popularity among dog owners.

Max is in sixth place, with a total of 31 mentions across the social media group. Recent studies show that Max has been one of the most popular male dog names since the 1980s, which is why the name features so highly in the ranking. Max is a short and snappy name, making it ideal for training purposes.

Bear is identified as the seventh most popular dog name, with a total of 29 mentions. The name is associated with a sense of bravery, making it a popular choice for furry companions.

Molly is in eighth place, totalling 28 mentions across the social media site. Molly appeared among the most popular girls’ names in both 2022 and 2023, making the name a popular choice for humans and furry friends alike.

Jack is the ninth most popular dog name, with a total of 26 mentions. The name has become a familiar favourite among dog owners and is often associated with a sense of loyalty, which is why the name has become such a popular choice for dogs.

Daisy takes the tenth spot in the ranking, with a total of 25 mentions. Names ending in ‘y’ have become popular choices for pet owners, with Lily, Bailey, Penny, and Ruby all appearing in the top 20 ranking.

Other popular dog names include Maggie and Sadie, with both names receiving 24 mentions across r/dogs. Cooper is another go-to name for dog owners, amassing a total of 22 mentions across the social media site.

Meanwhile, some of the less conventional names in the ranking include Zero, Walter, and Wally, with each name only receiving five mentions across more than 4,500 comments analyzed.

Tom Sadler, the founder of Fur King, commented: “Choosing a name is often one of the most exciting parts of becoming a new dog owner, which is why the topic has generated so much discussion on social media. While some owners may opt for familiar favourites, others may prefer something more unique, making their pup stand out from the pack.

“There has been lots of discussion about whether ‘pet names’ or ‘human names’ are better options for dogs, but the study’s top 10 ranking highlights that ‘human names’ remain the more conventional choice for furry friends.

“When deciding on a name for your dog, it’s important to keep it simple. Names consisting of two syllables are ideal for training purposes as they reduce the risk of your dog becoming confused while learning new commands. Short and snappy names are often more beneficial when it comes to training your dog to respond quicker to commands.”