Cheating set to soar in Doncaster as September named most popular month for affairs

Cheating rises in September in Doncaster with a 24% rise in affairs, according to the study.

Record numbers of couples return from a summer break looking for a new partner after becoming fed-up with their partner on holiday, the study found.

And September is the peak month for new affairs as cheats initiate new relationships as soon as they return to work.

Cheating is set to soar in Doncaster during September, according to a new study.

The annual autumn affairs surge is set to be even more pronounced this year as bored spouses use the end of lockdown to start afresh.

And 78% of cheaters say the return to the office - and the move away from home working - will make it easier to have an affair by providing ‘cover’ for their secret liaisons.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

Almost half of couples (54%) have reassessed their relationship during the pandemic.

A third of women (34%) and a similar number of men (32%) said they feel less passion for their partner after being stuck at home together for so long.

The main reason for the peak in autumn affairs is the ‘boring sex’ unhappy couples have in long-term relationships - 36% of women and 33% of men said the lack of passion prompted them to look for a new partner.

There is a 24% rise in enquiries in the first three weeks of September at extra-marital dating sites.

A third of the cheaters (34%) have never had an affair before and are looking for a new relationship.

It found that more than a third of cheaters (35%) decided to look for a new partner while they were on holiday with their partner.

Prolonged exposure to the same person puts a strain on 38% of relationships.

The schools going back will spark a bigger increase than normal this year with two-thirds of cheats (62%) say that having children off their hands will make them more likely to stray.

Two-thirds of couples (64%) say they have seen too much of their partner over the last six months due to the restrictions on movement.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at IllicitEncounters.com, said: “September is always the busiest month of the year for affairs in Doncaster and it is why we call it Sex-tember.

“Long summer holidays are a turning point for so many couples - they realise they have little in common and the sex is still boring even when they are basking in paradise.

“The pandemic has been a game changer for so many people.

“They will use September to start completely afresh, knowing they can sleep around safely because the vaccination programme has taken the sting out of the virus.

“If your partner starts behaving oddly after returning to the office in September, they could well be up to no good.”

Covid has not put a block on cheating with a 37% rise in new registrations over the last six months.

Top months for affairs

1 September

2 January

3 February

4 March

5 October

6 July

7 June

8 May

9 April

10 December

11 November