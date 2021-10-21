Cheating map reveals drop in number of Doncaster people having affairs

The study says 1,729 people are currently straying in Doncaster – down by 8% in the last year.

Last year, it said that 1,870 were cheating on their other half.

The figures are from Illicitencounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs dating website.

The number of people cheating in Doncaster has dropped in the last year.

The decline is being blamed on the Covid-crisis bringing couples closer together and making affairs less likely.

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a fall in cheating over the last year in Doncaster.

"The Covid crisis has brought couples closer together and made it less likely they will stray.

"We expect the figures to rise again in the run-up to Christmas. Adulterers often use work as a way to cover up their affair.”

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs locally.