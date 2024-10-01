Charity walk raises £5,000 after death of former Doncaster Rovers footballer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of grassroots football coaches completed a gruelling 28-mile fundraising walk in memory of a much-loved Chesterfield fan and former Doncaster Rovers player ahead of Saturday’s League Two match between the two sides.

Glenn Kirkwood, also known as ‘Kirky’, who played for and managed a number of local sides including Matlock Town, sadly passed away, aged 47, in July this year from cancer.

Football coaches from Wingerworth Junior Sports Association, where Mr Kirkwood volunteered, trekked from Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium to the Eco Power Stadium home of Doncaster Rovers, the club he played for at the beginning of his career.

The walk raised more than £5,00 for Ashgate Hospice and MacMillan nurses.

The team of volunteers, aged between 24 and 50, set off at midnight, walking the 28-mile route with the aim of being in their seats in the Chesterfield end in time for kick-off for Saturday’s game which saw the visitors enjoy a 3-0 victory.

The 15-strong team of walkers are all volunteers within the club and a spokesperson said: “Glenn always had time for everyone with a smile on his face and an encouraging word.

"He will be missed but we’re all grateful for the time we had with him and his involvement with the football club, coaching our Vipers and summer sessions with kids who weren’t part of our squads.”

Mr Kirkwood was a loyal Chesterfield supporter with season tickets with his wife Kerry and children Jessica and Isaac.

He played for Rovers during the non-league era in the late 90s, arriving at the club from Eastwood Town in 1998 following relegation from the Football League and made his debut in the club’s first win in the Conference, against Kidderminster Harriers.

He made 46 appearances in the 1998/99 campaign, scoring ten goals. He featured in both legs of the final as Rovers beat Farnborough Town to lift the Endsleigh Brokers Challenge Trophy.

He made 27 appearances the following season, scoring eight goals including a remarkable four-goal haul in victory over Crook Town in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

After departing Belle Vue, he switched to Ilkeston Town and went on to feature for Burton Albion, Hinckley Town and Worksop Town before moving into coaching.

You can donate to the appeal HERE