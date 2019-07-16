A large part of Cats Protection’s work is looking after cats either in adoption centres or in the homes of volunteer fosterers, but the charity does so much more to protect the welfare of felines and, in turn, local communities.

Hard-working volunteers at the charity’s Doncaster Branch have been out and about doing vital Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) duties, working in conjunction with the local council.

Trap, Neuter and Return work stops feral colonies and community cats - who can be seen as a nuisance - breeding out of control by taking them in, neutering and returning them to places they will feel safe.

These types of cats cannot be domesticated; and strict proceedures are in place to ensure owned pets are not taken away without permission.

The charity believes that population control for cats is vital, as felines are prolific breeders. One unneutered female cat could potentially produce up to 18 kittens a year, and owners who do not neuter their cats may unwittingly be contributing to more cats being abandoned in the future.

Among the branch’s community neutering success stories are:

The trapping of 14 cats who had made their home at a distribution centre, 11 of which were female and spayed before before their first season.

TNR work at a property that had lain empty for a number of years and had become a haven for a colony of feral cats, much to the annoyance of local residents.

Volunteers going into prison grounds where feral colonies had grown out of control.

As part of its drive to educate on the benefits of neutering, the branch runs a scheme which offers neutering for just £5 at selected vets in the town for pet owners on low incomes.

“Neutering offers many solid benefits to cats and owners alike,” explains volunteer Maureen Young.

“A neutered cat is less likely to spray, less likely to roam and also less likely to fight. Neutering also helps guard against disease as fighting cats are more at risk of life-threatening diseases that can be transmitted through biting and saliva.”