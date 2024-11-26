Children from baby and child swim school, Puddle Ducks Doncaster recently took part in their annual PJ (Pyjama) Week, raising awareness of water safety as well as collecting money for The Lullaby Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lullaby Trust raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies and offers emotional support for bereaved families.

Puddle Ducks’ little swimmers took to the water in their lessons wearing their pyjamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had lots of fun and laughter, but it also has a serious side which is giving them the chance to experience what it feels like to swim when clothed helping them to learn vital techniques should they accidentally fall into water. This year the local swim school raised £1,260.

Charity receives donations thanks to Puddle Ducks swim school.

A spokesperson from The Lullaby Trust said: “Thanks to Puddle Ducks’ kindness, we have been able to raise a wonderful amount of money that will go towards our continued support of local families.

"Around three babies a week still die from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and we are committed to bringing that number down to zero. It’s through the fundraising of local organisations such as Puddle Ducks that we can continue our mission.”

Nicola Codd, Owner of Puddle Ducks Doncaster said: “Our PJ Week was once again a huge success with lots of our children and their families getting involved!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such a special week that the children really enjoy and being able to raise such a wonderful amount of money for such an important charity, makes me really proud of everyone who got involved.”

To find out more about Puddle Ducks please contact 01302 578 001 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/doncaster-south-humberside/