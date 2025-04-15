Charity pays tribute after "vibrant" Doncaster mum of three loses cancer battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartbroken Doncaster charity chiefs have paid tribute to a “vibrant” city mum of three following her death after a cancer battle.

Amy Shaw, who lived in Bentley, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and initially managed to beat the disease after undergoing intensive chemotherapy.

However, the cancer returned last year and despite another brave fight, Amy sadly passed away last week, with friends rushing to pay tribute.

Now, bosses at Changing Lives Women's Centre and Community Hub Doncaster where Amy worked have also paid tribute.

Changing Lives has paid tribute to worker Amy Shaw following her death. (Photo: Changing Lives).

A spokesperson said in a social media post: “Our team at Changing Lives Women's Centre and Community Hub Doncaster are heartbroken to announce the loss of our friend and colleague Amy Shaw.

“Amy was a vibrant member of our team, a strong ally to all the people she worked with a developing a passion for advocacy.

“Kindness and respect were important to Amy and this showed through her work everyday, her laughter could be heard throughout our building and she fit in our team perfectly.

"She will be greatly missed by all.

Amy was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2011 and successfully battled against the disease, but last year, she was diagnosed with cancer again which spread to both her kidneys and saw her undergo further intensive chemotherapy.

Friends have paid a number of emotional tributes, with one describing her as “incredible, beautiful and inspiring” while another friend shared: “You fought with such strength, you are an absolute queen.

“You were the reason we smiled and laughed every day.”