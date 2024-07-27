Charity fundraising ball gives older people in the community a sprinkle of sparkle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home Instead Doncaster is delighted to have given older people an evening to remember at its charity fundraising Summer Ball, attended by people across the community and even two VIP guests.

Taking place at the beautiful Rogerthorpe Manor in Badsworth, the event lifted the spirits of attendees who enjoyed listening to local talented singers AJ and Damion, who kept the dancefloor bustling. Much fun was had at the photobooth for people who wanted some fun snaps taken.

Raising over £500 for Home Instead Charities at the Ball, the funds will support local organisations that prevent loneliness amongst older people and help them stay connected to the community.

Attendees included the Civic Mayor for Doncaster, Councillor Julie Grace, and Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Maureen Tennant-King, who showed their support for such a worthwhile cause.

Owner of Home Instead Doncaster, Robert Moore, commented: “What a fantastic evening. We brought together clients, care professionals and people from across the community for a glamorous evening, and it was an honour to have Councillors Julie Grace and Maureen Tennant-King attend.

“Home Instead Charities is the charitable arm of our business, and it has done so much over the years to keep older people stimulated and connected to others. I’m so proud that our team has raised more funds to enable this work to continue.”

The team at Home Instead Doncaster support older people in their own homes, providing a range of care such as personal care, including help with dressing and bathing, companionship, specialist support such as dementia care and recently introducing nail care and Healthcare at Home. Care professionals regularly see the struggles that older people often face, particularly loneliness, so they were determined to give them the chance to put their glad rags on and enjoy an evening of sparkle.

One attendee commented: “I would just like to say what a fantastic day we had at the Summer Ball. It was perfect and very well organised. It was so nice to have somewhere to go that you could dress up for. I look forward to hopefully many more occasions like this.”