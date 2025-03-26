Charity funding walk for Doncaster girl with terminal genetic disease

A charity walk is to be held to raise funds to help support a Doncaster youngster battling a terminal genetic disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five year old Beatrice Cieslik was first diagnosed with CLN2 type Batten disease - a rare degenerative condition which causes seizures, blindness, dementia, and difficulty with mobility and speech –two years ago.

She is currently treated with the drug Brineura, allowing her to attend school and live "a better quality of life".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, NHS access to the drug is set to end in May – with parents fearing her condition will degenerate fast without treatment.

A sponsored walk has been organised for Beatrice Cieslick who has a terminal genetic condition.

Doncaster dance class tutor Caroline Barratt is organising a sponsored walk in Sandall Park for the Kirk Sandall youngster to raise awareness about the condiiton and bring in funds for the BDFA (Battens Disease Family Association) which supports families and children with Batten's disease.

Bea attends the dance classes every Saturday at Little Movers.

Caroline said: “She is developing new skills and enjoys everything alongside her peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She receives a synthetic medication through a brain infusion every fortnight at Manchester Children's Hospital.

"The treatment is holding off the symptoms of the disease from progressing so quickly.

"The treatment is doing the same for the other 39 children that have Batten's Disease in the UK. However, the funding for this treatment to continue for these children has been pulled away and treatment will stop in May.

“If the treatment stops, Bea's life will become very different, very rapidly. She will lose her sight, then her ability to talk and swallow. Seizures will increase and she will lose her mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bea's life expectancy is 12 years even with the treatment so it is vital, that while she is young this treatment continues.”

"As Bea's dance teacher, I am going to help the fight to raise awareness and raise money to keep Bea dancing, moving and playing for as long as possible.”

The sponsored walk, entitled Bea's Unicorn Parade, will be held at Sandall Park on Sunday 13 April at 11am. The walk will involve two laps of the lake, so buggies and dogs on leads are welcome, followed by a play on the park – so don't forget your picnic.

Follow the link or scan the QR Code to book onto the event.

According to NICE, a fortnightly, 300mg dose of Brineura costs £522,722 per patient annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that CLN2, which is the only type of Batten disease treated with Brineura, affects between 30 and 50 children in the UK.

The drug infusion works by restoring enzyme activity in the brain which is absent due to a genetic error. This means damaging products are removed, which slows the onset of deterioration and disability.

What is Batten disease?

The condition is a fatal disease of the nervous system that typically begins in childhood.

Onset of symptoms is usually between 5 and 10 years of age.

It was first described in 1903.

Signs and symptoms of the disorder usually appear around ages 5–10 years, with gradual onset of vision problems or seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early signs may be subtle personality and behavioral changes, slow learning or regression, repetitive speech or echolalia, clumsiness or stumbling.

Slowing head growth in the infantile form, poor circulation in lower extremities (legs and feet), decreased body fat and muscle mass, curvature of the spine, hyperventilation and/or breath-holding spells, teeth grinding and constipation may occur.

Over time, affected children experience mental impairment, worsening seizures and progressive loss of sight, speech and motor skills. Batten disease is a terminal disease; life expectancy varies depending on the type or variation.