Charity events in Doncaster aim to raise £3,000 for Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Michael Fiedor is passionate about raising money for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Michael, 36, from Bentley, said: “They’re a charity who are often forgotten about but perform life saving activities on a daily basis.

“Not only that but they engage with local children in schools and offer specialist knowledge.”

To support the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Michael is hosting two charity events.

On October 16 he is organising a race night at the Foresters Arm in Adwick Le Street.

It will kick off from 7pm.

On November 26 he is setting up a tombola at Bentley Top Club.

There will be entertainment and an exciting raffle with prizes.

This event will also start at 7pm.

If anyone would like to donate to the cause you can email Michael directly to find out how at [email protected]