Charity director from Doncaster competes in the World Duathlon Championships
A Doncaster charity director competed in a huge duathlon and won a top prize.
Lindsy James is the director of Active Fusion a Doncaster based charity.
She recently competed in the World Duathlon Championships.
Lindsy said: “I felt privileged to be in a race with many talented age group competitors.
“Grateful for my health and fitness.
“Proud that I have found courage to face so many fears and, even though they have not gone away, they are a little less noisy in my mind these days.”
Lindsy raced in Aviles, Northern Spain alongside 300 other Great Britain members competing.
The event on November 7 saw 48 members of the team taking home a medal.
Lindsy took part in the Standard Distance race and recorded a 36.02 for the first 10km run.
1.18.07 followed for the 42km bike ride and she finished with 20.15 on the last leg 5km run.
She won by over four minutes.