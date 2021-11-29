Charity director from Doncaster competes in the World Duathlon Championships

A Doncaster charity director competed in a huge duathlon and won a top prize.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 29th November 2021, 7:11 am

Lindsy James is the director of Active Fusion a Doncaster based charity.

She recently competed in the World Duathlon Championships.

Lindsy said: “I felt privileged to be in a race with many talented age group competitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lindsy James running in the competition.

“Grateful for my health and fitness.

Read More

Read More
Christmas light switch on at Doncaster school will bring some festive magic to t...

“Proud that I have found courage to face so many fears and, even though they have not gone away, they are a little less noisy in my mind these days.”

Lindsy raced in Aviles, Northern Spain alongside 300 other Great Britain members competing.

The event on November 7 saw 48 members of the team taking home a medal.

Lindsy took part in the Standard Distance race and recorded a 36.02 for the first 10km run.

1.18.07 followed for the 42km bike ride and she finished with 20.15 on the last leg 5km run.

She won by over four minutes.

“Although the title is grand, and the medal is gold, I competed with a big heart and raced with gratitude,” Lindsy said.

“It always comes back to my son Archie; he ran into school today feeling 10 feet tall after watching footage of me crossing the line.

“If I can make a child feel that kind of inspiration through sport, I feel complete.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenGreat Britain
News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise