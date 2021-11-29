Charity director from Doncaster competes in the World Duathlon Championships

Lindsy James is the director of Active Fusion a Doncaster based charity.

She recently competed in the World Duathlon Championships.

Lindsy said: “I felt privileged to be in a race with many talented age group competitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsy James running in the competition.

“Grateful for my health and fitness.

“Proud that I have found courage to face so many fears and, even though they have not gone away, they are a little less noisy in my mind these days.”

Lindsy raced in Aviles, Northern Spain alongside 300 other Great Britain members competing.

The event on November 7 saw 48 members of the team taking home a medal.

Lindsy took part in the Standard Distance race and recorded a 36.02 for the first 10km run.

1.18.07 followed for the 42km bike ride and she finished with 20.15 on the last leg 5km run.

She won by over four minutes.

“Although the title is grand, and the medal is gold, I competed with a big heart and raced with gratitude,” Lindsy said.

“It always comes back to my son Archie; he ran into school today feeling 10 feet tall after watching footage of me crossing the line.

“If I can make a child feel that kind of inspiration through sport, I feel complete.”