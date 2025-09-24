Charity appeal inspired by birth of baby black rhino at Yorkshire Wildlife Park raises £10,000

A charity appeal inspired by the birth of baby black rhino Rocco at the award winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster has raised £10,000.

The WildLife Foundation, a charity based at the park, organised the appeal, titled ‘Rocco’s Challenge’ to raise money to help save one of the world's rarest large mammals.

The 10k funding raising milestone was reached just in time to be announced to mark World Rhino Day on Monday, September 22.

Cheryl Williams, Trustee of the Foundation, revealed: “We are delighted to have raised this money which will go towards the vital conservation work of the black rhino.

“This milestone in fundraising has been hit just in time for World Rhino Day, raising awareness about the threats facing rhinoceroses.

“Rocco’s birth marked a very momentous occasion in the European breeding programme.

“The Black Rhino wild population has dwindled to less than 1,000 individuals making conservation efforts an extremely important part of protecting this critically endangered species.

“The charity’s appeal has spotlighted the species’ plight, and enabled awareness to be spread even further. It is incredible how the birth of Rocco in January sparked such interest."

The funds will support a young rhino calf called Bella and help other rhinos at the Ol Jogi Conservancy in Kenya.

Bella had been attacked by a predator and sustained infected wounds whilst being severely dehydrated and unable to walk.

She was rescued and since then has been hand-raised by staff at the Conservancy.

YWP Section Head of Hoofstock, Kyrie Birkett, said: “Rocco is a character and a firm favourite in the park.

“It has been brilliant to see how he has helped to raise so much money and help rangers in Africa look after Bella.

“There is still a lot more work to do to protect these magnificent creatures and the Wildlife Foundation appreciates every donation they receive.”

The Wildlife Foundation has previously worked with Save the Rhino to support several projects at Ol Jogi.

Last April, over a thousand fundraisers channelled their inner animal in the 10k Curly charity run through Yorkshire Wildlife Park raising over £8,000 to support efforts to save critically endangered Rhinos.

Harrison College in Doncaster also partnered with the Foundation and YWP to support the challenge, with students raising funds at events including the St Leger Festival.