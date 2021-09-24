Chance to vote for selfless Doncaster NHS staff and volunteers in annual awards.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive Kathryn Singh said: “The NHS is dear to everyone and our staff and volunteers are the heartbeat of our organisation. Every year we reward individuals and teams who have been nominated by patients, relatives and friends for the quality of their care. We know there are many examples of how colleagues have gone out of their way when caring for patients in both hospital and community settings across the Trust and we would like you to let us know about them.

“We also want to applaud and reward the selfless dedication of our hundreds of volunteers, who freely give up their own time to help others, so nominate your favourite as well.

“These annual awards are a great opportunity to say thank you in your own words. So please tell us about those staff and volunteers who you think are special.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can find out more details about the awards plus a nomination form to complete online – or print off and post - by visiting Quality Care Award and Volunteer of the Year

But please hurry as the closing date for entries is Thursday, September 30 2021.