Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’ve ever wondered what the ancient Tickhill Castle was like then now is your chance as it is hosting its annual open day this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ancient Monument of Tickhill Castle is one of the oldest Norman Motte and Bailey 11th Century Castles in Britain, with a unique 11thC Gatehouse adorned by fertility figures and stone crosses.

The Great Motte is the highest early Norman Motte in England, of one build, completed soon after the Conquest of 1066.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Monument is only open once a year to visitors who wish to enjoy the remains and grounds, where history has been made, from sieges laid, battles and intrigues by kings and queens, princes and earls, for nearly 1,000 years.

Chance to take a look around the ancient Tickhill Castle at its annual open day.

The open day takes place on Sunday June 8 and admission is £5 for adults, and £2.50 for children aged four to 16. Dogs are not allowed. Refreshments are available.

The house itself is not open.

A spokesman said: “This is an ancient monument, the grounds are uneven, with steep slopes and potential rubble. Caution is required at all times.

“This castle is only open to visitor's once a year so it is an eagerly anticipated event.”

Gates open at 2pm, last entry is at 4.30pm.